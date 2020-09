Dora M. Cassity

Dora M. Cassity, 91, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Sheridan. Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church. Dora will be buried next to her husband at Mountain View Cemetery in Billings.

