Dorine M. Moll
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Dorine M. Moll

Our loving mother, Dorine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her five children on March 3, 2021.

Born in Barnesville, Minnesota, to Kenneth and Edna Carr, she was one of eight children. She married the love of her life, Floyd Moll, on Oct. 23, 1961. They shared 44 years of marriage until he passed away in October 2005. Not a day went by that Mom did not miss Dad and now they are together for eternity in God's hands.

She devoted her life to raising her five children. She worked as a waitress as her children were growing up. In 1985, she joined Dad working road construction, either running the roller or holding a flag, sharing her wit with anyone who she stopped. They enjoyed many years traveling together until retirement in 2000.

She is survived by her children, James (Carolyn) Moll, LeeAnn (Scott) Forshee, Jeffrey (Lori) Moll, Shelly Beck, Barbara (David) Franck; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay Hedblum of Minneapolis; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Dorine was preceded in death by her husband, six siblings and two grandchildren, Chelsea and Scott Jr.

Mom was not afraid to tell it like it is or share a witty comment. She could make anyone laugh at any time. Mom will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Montana Rescue Mission or The Humane Society.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 6, 2021.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
LeeAnn ~ I am so sorry for your loss. I am thinking of you and your family my friend. May she Rest in Peace.
Sherry Black
March 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. She was in my life for a long time and I was so sorry to hear of her passing.
Georgia DuVal
March 7, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 6, 2021
