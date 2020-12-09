Doris Robinson

It is with heartfelt sadness that we share the passing of Doris (Lundstrom) Robinson on Dec. 2, 2020; a cherished mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Doris was born in Malta, Montana on Dec. 29, 1933; the youngest child of John and Clara Lundstrom. She graduated from Malta High School in 1951, obtaining her diploma in just three years. Doris was a hard worker and went on to manage many businesses around Phillips County. She loved the Hi-Line and knew everyone from miles around, never forgetting a name. Doris was always supporting and looking out for others, hoping to share a piece of happiness whenever she could. She enjoyed serving her community and its youth and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the Phillips County Museum, and the Woman's Club. You would find her helping those in need and donating to a worthy cause such as selling poppies for the VFW on Memorial Day as well as supporting the Montana FFA Association.

Doris married Ross Robinson on New Year's Eve 1991. They resided in Saco on the Robinson Ranch until they retired to Billings in 1999. Together they enjoyed traveling and visited many countries and states. Doris and Ross loved to dance, listen to music and attend the Norsk Hostfest and jam sessions with dear friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Ross Robinson, her parents John and Clara Lundstrom, her sister Amanda, and brothers Frankie, EJ, Clifford, Boyd, and Darvin. She was deeply loved by her family and leaves behind her children; Debbie (Tim) Schaff, Sherri (Gene) Peigneux, and Larry (Sasha) Mavencamp and step children Linda (William) Harlan and Gary (Veronica) Mavencamp. She left her footprints on the hearts of many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will dearly miss her. Doris loved her family above all else. She was always there encouraging, supporting, and reminding them to stay strong. She endured the hardships of life with determination and a courage that few could understand. You would never know the difficulties she faced for her blue eyes were always sparkling with joy and her heart full of love. She lived her life abundantly and without fear. The love, strength and courage she showed will continue to guide and carry us through our lives.

A service for the family in memory of Doris was held on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Saco Methodist Church. Interment was held at the Malta Cemetery. The service may be viewed at a later date at: https://facebook.com/wildernessfuneralhomes/videos/

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Montana FFA, Phillip's County Museum, or Malta Opportunities Inc.