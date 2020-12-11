Menu
Dorothy Anna Gans Clark
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Dorothy Anna Gans Clark

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, Dorothy Anna Gans Clark, 86, passed away from Lymphoma. Born March 30, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Frank and Marion (Cook) Gans, she spent her childhood in Brigantine, NJ and graduated from Atlantic City High School. She married Ernest E. Clark in 1954, and moved to Columbia, MO, where they had two children, Donna and Daniel. They came to Billings in 1969, and she graduated from EMC in 1973. She taught at Lincoln, Will James and West retiring in 1999.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ernest, and Donna (Tony) Smith and Daniel (Maria) Clark and granddaughters, Sarah (Buster) Strauser, Lindsey Courchene (Joseph Carlos), Tiffany (Kiel) Maguire, and Danielle, and nine great grandchildren. Services will be Dec. 12, at Faith Chapel at 11 a.m.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Faith Chapel
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will always remember you as my teacher and a wonderful person. The world has lost a bright light that Heaven now has......we were blessed with you, and you will always be in our hearts. You will live on in your children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Every student you had takes your teachings into their future. You will be greatly missed by many. Love you Mrs. Clark.....
Danielle Bierwiler
December 12, 2020
Love you, Gram. Thank you for many beautiful memories. I miss you dearly...
Lindsey Smith Courchene
December 11, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss, Donna. Your mother and I were in a class together, in the late 1970s, at "EMC". I remember her as a gracious, engaging and very pretty woman. I always enjoyed visiting with her. My deepest sympathies.
Mary Fitzgerald
December 11, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family from me and my entire family. Dorothy was a lovely lady and the best neighbor anyone could ever want. I will miss seeing her. Rest in total peace LOLA!
Carolee Cooke
December 11, 2020
