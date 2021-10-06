Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Homewood
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Dorothy Homewood (Dietz)

Dorothy Homewood (Dietz) was born on Nov. 24, 1929, to Eugene and Mary (Rowlett) Dietz in Neligh, Nebraska. She married Duane Homewood in Billings and had one son, Kevin. Dorothy and Duane divorced in 1966.

Dorothy worked for Carpenter Paper Company for 39-1/2 years, many of those years as office manager and credit manager.

Dorothy passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Adeline, Alice and Ruth (Jimmy); brothers Bud and Dick; and granddaughter Amy. She is survived by her son Kevin and wife Debbie; three grandchildren, Kayla, Nick and Dan; two great-grandchildren, Weston and Adeline.

At Dorothy's request, she has been cremated and no services are planned.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I worked for 14-1/2 years at Carpenter Paper Company with Dorothy. She was a very strict boss but a caring individual. She will be missed.
Lanette Brown
Work
October 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results