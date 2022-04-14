Dorothy Terp Hull

BILLINGS - Dorothy Terp Hull passed from death into life on April 8, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born on June 6, 1924, in Minneapolis, and spent most of her childhood in that area. She was always close to her mom, who died a few days beyond her 98th birthday, and was empowered by her to embrace life to the fullest. She married three remarkable men, outlived them all, and raised a son whom she enriched with her tenacious spirit.

Dorothy was smart, sassy, wild and brave and lived a life rich in adventure, activity and abundance. In her life, she took opportunities that came: she modeled, played piano on the radio in Minneapolis, hunted, fished, played tennis, rode horses and motorcycles, co-piloted planes, camped, skied, enjoyed her family, and traveled. In true Terp fashion, Dorothy was a grand storyteller. She loved games, could make anyone laugh, especially herself, and she was the life of the party. She spent her early years making memories that became stories her loved ones will tell for generations to come.

Her first two husbands, John Riegel and Kenneth "Kenny" Hancock, were both pilots who served our country. Dorothy married Kenny in 1958 and then Dorothy spent the next 64 years in Red Lodge on the West Fork. Ken and Dorothy were instrumental in the development of Red Lodge Mountain Ski Area.

Dorothy married Eugene Deloss Hull "ED" in 1975 and they built a new home on the same parcel of land that the Hancock Family owned. Through her lifestyle and passion for the outdoors, she inspired generations of Hancocks and Terps to continue her legacy.

Dorothy lived life to the fullest, and she died with the completeness of hope, dignity and love. The family would like to thank St. John's United for their care of Dorothy. Her last few years were spent in relative calm, with memories of her family adorning her walls and flowers coloring her room - sent every other week from her family with a note to brighten her days and sweeten her dreams. She died surrounded by family members by her bedside, singing old hymns and prayers and warmly visited by the pastors of St. John's.

Dorothy was the most loving and charitable woman one could meet. She, quietly and without wanting or needing recognition, gave generously and selflessly to numerous individuals, charities or anyone in need, often touching the lives of many. She bestowed many opportunities to her family, wanting to share her love for skiing and tennis with them. She wanted the very best for her family and asked for nothing in return. Her generous heart was extraordinary and most oftentimes anonymous. She was an astonishing and kind woman who seldom complained, welcomed many, and ended the day with a "kiss, kiss." Her smile, wit, and humor could also be seen when in her later years as one would ask her how she was feeling she would reply "...with my fingers!"

Dorothy is survived by her only son, Jay Hancock (Joni) of La Center, Washington; and two stepdaughters from her marriage to Ken Hancock, Katherine and Elizabeth. She is fondly held by her beloved grandchildren Jonathan, Jason, Josh, Sarah and Emily and their families, many great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her great-niece, Kelly, who faithfully adored her to the very end.

In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to your favorite Red Lodge Charity or any charity of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.michelottisawyers.com. A celebration of life will be held on July 6, 2022, at the Hancock Family Lodge in Red Lodge.