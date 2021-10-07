Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Jackeline Kempinski
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Dorothy Jackeline Kempinski

Dorothy Jackeline Kempinski passed away Oct. 1 at High Gate Senior Living with her sister by her side. Dorothy was born Friday the 13th of March 1942 to Alma (Domke) and Theodore Yonkee of Deerbrook Wisconsin. She was the sixth of seven children.

She became a child of God when she was baptized and confirmed at St. Mathews church in Deerbrook Wisconsin. She attended country school and graduated from Antigo High School in 1960. She then attended Green Bay beauty school.

She worked in Milwaukee and Married David Kempinski on Feb. 13, 1971. Then in 1974 they had their only child Doug who died in 1987 at the age of 13 from Marfan Syndrome. Dorothy's husband David died in 1978. Dorothy then moved to Billings in 1996 to be near her sister and family.

Dorothy leaves to morn her brother LaVerne Yonkee of Wisconsin, sister Arleen Guenthner Montana.

Nephew Jeff Guenthner (Lori) of MT, Craig Guenthner of MT., Teddy Yonkee of Wisconsin. Nieces Ellyn Houston of Georgia, Laura (Todd) Zastrow. Other nieces and nephews Taryn (Bryan), Jackie (Nick), Mackenna, John and Nick. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Alma and Theodore Yonkee, husband David, son Doug, sisters Bernice and Elaine, brothers Delbert and Raymond, sister-in-law Sue Yonkee, niece Daisy and nephew Mark. Dorothy will be buried in Milwaukee next to her son.

Funeral services will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church Oct. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m.. Memorials can be sent to Mount Olive Lutheran church.


Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.