Dorothy Lee Limpp

Dorothy Lee (Oliver) Limpp

Dorothy Lee (Oliver) Limpp, lovingly known to her family and friends as Lee, was born on Jan. 24, 1930, to Henry and Blanche Oliver in Savannah, Missouri. She was the seventh of nine children. Lee passed peacefully the morning of Nov. 1, 2020, in Billings.

She loved her dogs, bowling and going on road trips (especially to Missouri). We know she is enjoying being reunited with her family and traveling the many scenic highways of heaven.

Lee is survived by her companion of many years, Wayne King; her son, Ricky Lewis Limpp (Marcie); her grandchildren, Chris Limpp (Jessica), Jamie Hancock (Sean) and Marcie Lee Shaw (Ryan); her seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews in Savannah, Missouri, who will greatly miss her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Limpp; and siblings Charlie Oliver, Frank Oliver, Clara Mae Martin, Helen Martino, Betty Latham, Jessie Shaiffer and Gertrude Menard.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020.
