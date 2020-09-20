Douglas Lee Cazier

Douglas Lee Cazier, 67, of Laurel, Montana passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at home. He was born April 1, 1953 in Afton, Wyoming to Allen and Glenna (Twiss) Cazier. Doug lived in Sheridan, Wyoming where his lifelong love of riding horses, hunting, fishing and gardening began.

In 1969, Doug, his mother and siblings moved to Billings, Montana. Doug played high school football and graduated from West High in 1971. During his senior year, Doug married his first wife, Cindy Daniels. They share three beautiful children, sons Tony and Chad, and daughter Brenda.

After years of friendship, Doug and Sandra Robinson began their life story in 2005. They soon realized their bond was forever and finally married in Dec. of 2012. Doug introduced Sandy to his love of gardening and Sandy introduced Doug to her love of Nascar. They also enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Doug was an excellent cook, gardener and outdoorsman and always willing to share his experiences with others.

Doug was a butcher for Pierce Packing, Heights IGA, Albertson's, Midland Foods and Thriftway. In 1988, he bought the Cheerio Bar in Laurel. During this time, he was a member of Rocky Fort Free Trappers Mountain Man Club and known as Crooked Pole. In 2005, Doug returned to cutting meat at Ricci's, Poly Food Basket, Stillwater Packing, Sam's Club and Walmart.

Doug is survived by his wife Sandy Robinson; his mother and stepfather, Jim Connelly; son Tony; daughter Brenda; sister Diana (David) Cook; brother Darrell (Kim) Cazier; sister Candice Anderson; 10 grandchildren, one great grandchild, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Duke Cazier; his infant son Chad; his sister, Dorothy Nichols; and his granddaughter, Emma Cazier.

Memorial service will be 11 am, Friday, Sept. 25, at Laurel Smith's Funeral Chapel with interment at the Laurel City Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Laurel Eagles FOE. Condolences can be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

They family appreciates the wonderful care Doug received from Frontier Cancer and Riverstone Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either of these facilities.