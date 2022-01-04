Menu
Douglas Warren Schwend
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Billings West High SchoolHarlowton High School

Douglas Warren Schwend

Douglas Warren Schwend passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021, from COPD and other health complications. Doug was born on August 3, 1953, along with twin brother Don, to Donald and Jean Schwend. He was raised in Billings and graduated from Billings West High School in 1972.

Doug married Lyn Luzon while serving in the Navy. They had three children, Richard, Sean, and Sheila. After twenty-three years of military service, Doug retired from the Navy. He lived in Idaho for a few years, but settled in Harlowton, Montana. Doug's two sons lived in Harlowton with him and both graduated from Harlowton High School. He worked at the Wheatland County Courthouse until he again retired. Doug spent the last two years in The Legacy Assisted Living Center in Billings.

Doug is survived by his children Richard Schwend (Arielle), Sean Schwend, and Sheila Schwend; grandchildren Hadley and Lennix Schwend; sisters Stephanie Jacobson (Jim), Carla Schwend, and Darcy Conway (Pete); along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Doug's dad and mom, brothers Jon, Dick, and Don have all preceded him in death. Honoring Doug's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brother Dick was a childhood best friend. I remember playing ball across the street from where they lived off of Lewis Street. We had a lot of fun playing sports with Doug, Dick , Darcy and the neighborhood. RIP Doug.
Ron Zeiler
February 6, 2022
Doug was an exceptional athlete if he would have been six foot five he would have been in the NBA. We were little guy football rivals Gorham Park verse Rose Park. As the quarterback of Gorham Park he beat us twice in the championship game.
Childhood Friend
January 4, 2022
I remember Doug well from my seventh grade English class at Lewis and Clark Junior High. Rest In Peace, Doug.
Sue
School
January 4, 2022
So sorry to hear about Doug. I am a Schwend from Bridger, and live in Billings now. I know his sisters from college days. Sorry I never knew any of the boys. Prayers to the family
Mickey Schwend Amen Mack
January 4, 2022
