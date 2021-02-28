Duane D. Guenthner

Duane D. Guenthner Age 89, of Laurel, MT, died peacefully at St. John's Nursing home on Jan. 22, 2021. Born in Hazen, North Dakota on June 13, 1931 to Reinhold and Elizabeth (Isaak), he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frieda Wells and Edna Arthurs; brothers Alvin (Elda), Raymond (Ruth), Howard (Rosie), John and twin brother, Bryon.

Survived by wife of 64 years MaryAnn (Mohr) of Laurel, children, Rebecca (Andy) Lahl of Bloomington, MN and Rachel (Tom) Gappa of Park City, MT; grandchildren: Katie (Eric) Norheim (their children Connor and Audrey), Rachel (fiancée Brian Bell) and Drew Lahl; Alex (Ivy) Gappa and Leslie (Ty ) Bermes, his brothers Harold (Delores) of Caldwell, ID and Theodore of Fromberg; and sisters-in-laws Arlene of Laurel and Nancy of Billings along with many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family is very grateful for the support and care provided to Duane by St. John's United staff in Laurel and Billings over the past four years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran church 417 West 9th Street Laurel, MT 59044. Burial with military honors will take place at the Park City Cemetery following the post-service luncheon. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 185, Laurel, MT 59044 or charity of choice. The full obituary can be viewed at remingtonfuneralchapel.com.