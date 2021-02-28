Menu
Duane D. Guenthner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Remington Letcher Memorial Funeral Services
420 19Th Ave W
Laurel, MT

Duane D. Guenthner

Duane D. Guenthner Age 89, of Laurel, MT, died peacefully at St. John's Nursing home on Jan. 22, 2021. Born in Hazen, North Dakota on June 13, 1931 to Reinhold and Elizabeth (Isaak), he was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Frieda Wells and Edna Arthurs; brothers Alvin (Elda), Raymond (Ruth), Howard (Rosie), John and twin brother, Bryon.

Survived by wife of 64 years MaryAnn (Mohr) of Laurel, children, Rebecca (Andy) Lahl of Bloomington, MN and Rachel (Tom) Gappa of Park City, MT; grandchildren: Katie (Eric) Norheim (their children Connor and Audrey), Rachel (fiancée Brian Bell) and Drew Lahl; Alex (Ivy) Gappa and Leslie (Ty ) Bermes, his brothers Harold (Delores) of Caldwell, ID and Theodore of Fromberg; and sisters-in-laws Arlene of Laurel and Nancy of Billings along with many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. The family is very grateful for the support and care provided to Duane by St. John's United staff in Laurel and Billings over the past four years.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran church 417 West 9th Street Laurel, MT 59044. Burial with military honors will take place at the Park City Cemetery following the post-service luncheon. Memorials can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 185, Laurel, MT 59044 or charity of choice. The full obituary can be viewed at remingtonfuneralchapel.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran church
417 West 9th Street, Laurel, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Remington Letcher Memorial Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Rest in peace old friend. God bless your wife and family.
Russ & Shilloy Lowe
March 3, 2021
