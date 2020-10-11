Duane Luterbach

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Duane Anthony Luterbach.

Beloved Son, Brother, Father of Three and Grandfather.

Duane grew up quickly in his youth to help take care of his brothers and sister; always stepping up when he needed to help provide for his family.

Duane grew up in Montana and Saskatchewan where he had a successful career in the oil and gas industry focused on pipeline integrity and corrosion control programs.

Duane loved the outdoors, spending time with his three boys, and pursuing his favorite passion; Traveling the world Scuba Diving.

Duane was devoted to teaching, training and taking his three sons to swim meets across the United States. During that time he volunteered as a USA Swimming Official eventually becoming the head swimming official for Montana Swimming and the Montana Special Olympics Swimming Program.

Duane will be dearly missed by his three sons he raised with former wife Pat; Michael (Susan), Matthew, Chris, and Grandson James.

Duane is preceded by his Mother (Margaret) and Father (Don) and will always be remembered fondly by his family and younger siblings Ken, Jeff, David, Darryl, and Lori.

God Speed Duane.

We Love You Dad.