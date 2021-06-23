Menu
Dustan "Dusty" Jurgens
FUNERAL HOME
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E
Dickinson, ND

Dustan 'Dusty' Jurgens

July 12, 1958 - June 15, 2021

Dustan Theodore Jurgens, passed away in Dickinson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, due to complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare neurological disease at the age of 62 years old. Dusty fought courageously and without complaint for 7 years.

Per Dusty's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Dusty's life on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a time of sharing memories and stories at 11 a.m. at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson. A livestream of the time of sharing will be available on the funeral home website below Dusty's obituary. A luncheon will follow at the Eagles Club in Dickinson. Feel free to wear your favorite sports attire - no Duke or Yankees allowed!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dusty's memory to Cure PSP at 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at PSP.org. You can select Menu and then click Donate. Arrangements are with Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson, www.ladburyfuneralservice.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E, Dickinson, ND
Jun
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Ladbury Funeral Service
1133 I94 Business Loop E, Dickinson, ND
Jun
28
Service
11:00a.m.
A livestream of the time of sharing will be available on the funeral home website below Dusty's obituary.
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Ladbury Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 23, 2021
