Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021

Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson

Dwayne Alton Creer-Anderson, "Tate" passed away Sept. 7, 2021 with his family by his side. Dwayne was born to Sandra Whittington on July 1, 1966 in Richmond, CA.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamaica, his brother, Jim, and his mother, Sandra. He is survived by his wife, Jerri, and eight children, Dwayne Jr, Ethan, Precious, Tanzana, Talitha, Madi, Jacob, and Jacee and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Dwayne on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11am, at Bethany Church, 8885 Danford Ave, Billings MT 59101.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Church
8885 Danford Ave, Billings , MT
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.