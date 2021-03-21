Ed Stroud

Ed was born Oct. 26th 1933 to Elsie and Guy Stroud and grew up on the south side of Billings graduating from Senior High in 1952. He was a dispatcher for the Billings Fire Department before beginning his career with Mountain Bell, later AT&T.

Ed was a gifted artist and photographer, and over the years many friends and family were lucky recipients of one of his sketches or cartoons. He was an avid golfer and cherished his time in "The Old Duffers Club". He had many hobbies, but his favorite thing was to hear what his kids and grandkids were doing, and he was always their biggest champion. He had a terrific sense of humor and was a romantic at heart.

Ed died at home on March 17th after a brief hospital stay. He is survived by Martha, his loving wife of 31 years, brother Don Stroud (Joanne) of Great Neck NY, children Shelley Young (Anthony) of Austin TX, Lacey Moos (Greg) of Billings, and David Stroud (Karen) of Tampa FL, six bonus kids Dick, Greg, Doug, Don, Kathy, and Tom and their families. Ed had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Laurie Townsend who has been much so much more than a neighbor, and to the wonderful staff at St Vincent Healthcare who cared for Ed over the years.

Memorial Service scheduled for Monday March 22nd at 1pm at Dahl Funeral Chapel.