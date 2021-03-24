Menu
Edith Elene Nelson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Edith Elene (Zeiders) Nelson

Edith Elene (Zeiders) Nelson, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away quietly in her home in Billings, MT on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was 88 years young. She was born Apr. 3, 1932 in Rugby, ND to George and Binnie (Stephens) Zeiders. When Edith was 15 years old her mother passed. Her father later married her step mother, Glean (Tiegen). Edith had three siblings, Phyllis, Doyle, and Lois.

Edith met the love of her life in 1949. On their first date he took her out flying in a small airplane. That swept her off her feet! Edith married NoDell T. (Nody) Nelson in Rugby, ND on Nov. 10, 1950. They started their family in 1953 with the birth of their daughter, Gail followed by the birth of their son, Bruce in 1954. They moved to Billings, MT in 1956. They built a cabin at Cooney Dam, MT where they enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, snowmobiling and spending time with their 'Cooney' friends.

Edith attended schools in Devil's Lake ND, Gary, Indiana, and graduated from Wolford, ND High School in 1949. She attended nursing school in Minot, ND. She completed her Nursing Certification at Eastern Montana College. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for St. Vincent Hospital from 1960 until 1971 when she decided to change her profession. She re-educated herself in Finance and Banking and was employed in the Trust Department at First Interstate Bank. She retired in 1988 as a Trust Operations Officer.

Edith enjoyed travelling. She and Nody enjoyed several cruises, visited Norway, and spent time exploring the U.S., Mexico and Canada. After retirement they spent their winters in Yuma, AZ. In her travels, Edith collected many things – clocks, music boxes, teddy bears, but most important of all – friends.

Edith was a friend to all and always leant a helping hand. She will also be remembered for her beautiful yard and gardens, her many critter feeders, and her artistic concrete leaf castings and Hypertufa Pots.

Edith was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Yuma, AZ, Global Grannies, Red Hats, Water Skippers Pond Club, and a local Reading Club. She will be sadly missed by all.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother and one sister, Phyllis (Ted) Stoll, Phoenix.

She is survived by her sister Lois (Stan) Burgard, Bozeman, daughter Gail (William) Davidson, Nashville, son Bruce (Sara), Sheridan, grandsons Mitch (Kendra), Sheridan and Garrett (Ashlen), Bozeman, and five great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. No Services are planned. A celebration in honor of Edith's life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or gifts a contribution may be made to Zoo MT, 2100 Shiloh Road, Billings, MT. Online condolences may be made at Cremation and Funeral Gallery, 29 8th St. W., Billings, MT.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Edith you will be sorely missed by all who knew you. I met you through RedHats. You joined my little group and help create a much bigger group if wonderful ladies. I´ll always remember your spunk, your laughter and your kindness. RIP-dear friend. Say hi to my mom in. Heaven and our fellow Red Hatters who you´ll join in heaven. You are loved and will be missed.
Jo Richardson
March 26, 2021
I know she will be missed by many, including myself.
Marilyn Kowalis
March 25, 2021
Sorry to hear about Edith. She and my mother, Audrey Francisco were great friends. Mother lived on Rimrock. God bless you all.
Linda Francisco Wenner
March 24, 2021
