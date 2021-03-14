Edith G. Torske

Edith Geraldine (Peterson) Torske passed away March 9, 2021 at the Big Horn Senior Living facility in Hardin, Montana of natural causes. She was 93 years old.

Edith Geraldine was born on July 10, 1927 in Billings, MT. Her parents, Roy and Sigrid Peterson were Swedish immigrants that settled in Hardin. Edith Geraldine was known as Geri to her family and friends. She was the last known survivor from the foothills of Pine Ridge. Geri went to school in Hardin, the first through fifth grades. She attended sixth grade at Lucy Batty's school, half days. She graduated from Hardin High School in 1945 and then attended Billings Business College.

On June 19th, 1948 she married the love of her life, Alvin Torske. They moved to a three-room house on the original Torske family farm. It did not have running water. From this union were born two children, Terill and Miles.

Geri was a complete farmer's wife and mother, cooking large meals for farm workers, gardening, canning, and baking heavenly breads, pies and cakes. Her fried chicken was a specialty. Even her peanut butter and lettuce sandwiches kept her family from going hungry in the field. Geri loved to sew and quilt.

Geri belonged to the Two Leggins Home Demonstration Club, Undercover Quilt Gals, Big Horn County Historical Society and many bridge clubs. She played bridge until her late 80's. She and Alvin worked tirelessly in the community of Hardin and Big Horn County. Geri taught Sunday School at the Methodist Church, was a 4-H leader teaching sewing and cooking, and later was a judge at the fair. Geri also worked in the American Legion Auxiliary. She also worked for many years at the Hardin Clinic.

Geri was blessed with many friends but her closest were Bea Bullis and Jo Hammond. Something that always comforted Geri was having her hair done every week by her dear friend and neighbor, Nita Butkey. We will always be indebted to Nita. We cannot end without mentioning the 'Dirty Dozen/Terrible Twelve' group of friends that Alvin and Geri traveled and had fun with for years.

Geri's family would like to thank the nurses, CNAs and staff of the Big Horn Senior Living Facility and Big Horn Hospital Swing Bed Unit in Hardin for the love and care shown to our mother. They treated her like family, and she thought they were 'such sweet girls'. We will be forever grateful to them all. Geri was also blessed to have a wonderful roommate, Cathy Drew, who watched over her and shared many of their life's memories together.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dosie and husband Alvin.

She is survived by her daughter Terill Knutson (Marvin) of Red Lodge and her son Miles Torske (Lora) of the family farm. Grandchildren Leslie Ruane (Cody) of Bozeman, Adam Knutson (Jenilee) of Laurel, Mathew Torske (Megan) of Hardin, Ross Torske (Seanna) of Hardin and Taylor Torske of Bozeman. She had ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First American Lutheran Church of Hardin, Big Horn County Historical Society or Big Horn Senior Living Activity Fund. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.