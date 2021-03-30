Menu
Edward Albert Brost
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
1717 Main Street
Miles City, MT

Edward Albert Brost

Edward Albert Brost, 'Eddy', "Ed', 'Dad,' passed away on Friday March 26, 2021 in Circle, MT. He was surrounded by his family.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Circle with family receiving friends from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Evangelical Church in Circle. Interment will follow at the Brockway Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
Circle, MT
Apr
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Evangelical Church
Circle, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Many memories--sorry for your loss.
Leroy Logan
March 30, 2021
