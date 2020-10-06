Edward J. Kraft

The Kraft family is sad to announce the passing of Edward J Kraft, who peacefully passed away at his home at 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening, Oct. 1, 2020. Papa Eddy was surrounded in love by his family until he took his final breath and made his journey to the Lord. Eddy is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother and an infant son.

Eddy is survived by his loving wife Suzie; and his children, Rick Kraft, Teri Waleri and her husband Mike Waleri, Randey Arnold-Kraft and his husband Robert Arnold-Kraft, Rod Kraft and his wife Kara Kraft, Jeff Gratwohl, Jamie Brower and her husband Bart Brower – Papa Eddy was the very proud grandfather of 20 Grandchildren and 17 Great Grandchildren.

Eddy enjoyed his family, hosting his weekly Bible Study group and texting 'Good Morning"'messages to his kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews, friends and other family almost daily! He was the Patriarch of our family and the glue that kept us all together. We are blessed to have had him in our lives and he will forever be alive in our hearts and our families.

'It is never so dark that you can't see the light!' We love you, Papa Eddy!

Services will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.