Edward "Ed" Rykowski

Edward "Ed" Rykowski, born 8 October 1955 in the town of Dickinson, North Dakota, passed away with his children by his side on 29 March 2022 in Aurora, Colorado. With his patent combination of pragmatism, drive, charisma, generosity, and humility, Ed was a kind soul who could talk to anybody. This combination served him well throughout his unique walk of life. He will be remembered by the way he lived his life: as a beacon of light - a reminder that everyone you meet deserves kindness, a smile, and a chat.

Ever the family man, Ed always placed the welfare, safety, and care of his family above all else in every situation. His memory stands as an exemplar of what it means to serve your family selflessly, despite our flaws and the struggles that challenge us all.

Ed will be honored at a memorial service at 6:00 PM on April 12, 2022 at the Billings Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. His ashes will be spread outside of Glendive, close to Makoshika State Park, by his children.