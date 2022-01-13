Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin Eugene Ban
FUNERAL HOME
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Homes
300 Spring St
Terry, MT

Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban

Edwin (Ed) Eugene Ban, age 96, passed away the evening of Jan. 8, 2022, in Billings Montana of pneumonia.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Terry. Services will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Terry on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m., committal will follow immediately after at the Prairie County Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the committal at the American Legion.

For more details regarding Edwin Ban and to send condolences visit: https://stevensonandsons.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Homes
300 Spring St, Terry, MT
Jan
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Terry, MT
Jan
22
Committal
Prairie County Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Stevenson & Sons Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stevenson & Sons Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Good memories of a gentleman from my younger years. Gone to a better place.
Larry Buckingham
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results