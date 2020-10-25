Edwin Junkert

Edwin Junkert born Feb. 27, 1922, went to his heavenly home with his Lord on Oct. 15, 2020. He was a man of tremendous faith. He was a farmer, car mechanic, construction worker and a light machine operator. He was born in Willa, ND. He served in the Army as a Technician 5th Grade, 325 Medical Battalion, 100th Division. Battles included Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe including the Battle of the Bulge. He was honored to experience an Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2013.

He is survived by his children, Judy Bungay (Clare) and Kermit Junkert (Nancy); grandchildren, Dwight Rose (Robin), Jason Rose (Claudia), Andrea Dodge (Dayton), Aaron Junkert (SueLynn), Alec Junkert (Randi); brother, Walter Junkert (Jane); numerous nephews, nieces, great granddaughters, and great grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae (Moss) and first wife, Hulda (Wetzel); parents, George and Louisa (Luithle) Junkert; sister, Esther (Junkert) Auch; and brother, Rueben Junkert.

Memorial service pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org.

Family extends gratitude to MorningStar Senior Living of Billings and Stillwater Hospice for their excellent care