Eilene A. Zitur
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Eilene A. Zitur

Eilene A. Zitur, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Minnesota, she married Jerome Zitur on June 2, 1948. Together, they raised five children.

She managed a state liquor store in downtown Billings for many years. She loved gardening, canning fruits and jellies, along with the best pickles, and was involved with pro-Democrat election support. She was an excellent cook and would do dinners for the whole family and whoever else showed up. All were welcome … she always had an extra Christmas present for unexpected family friends. After retiring, she volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, which she truly enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; children Pat Burch, Ron Zitur, Chuck Zitur and Peggy Zitur. She is survived by her son Dale Zitur, (Pat) Paul Burch, Sheryl (Chuck) Zitur; 10 grandchildren, Chris, Eric, Jason, Chad, Conrad, Dani, Beth, Jeff, Joe and Steve; 11 great-grandkids; along with three sisters and four brothers.

Funeral mass will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane. Rite of committal will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Parish
226 Wicks Lane, MT
Jul
7
Committal
10:30a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
