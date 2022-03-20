Eleanor Hafla

Eleanor Hafla, age 78, of Billings, formerly of Miles City, passed away on March 16, 2022 at her home. A Visitation with Family to Receive Friends will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City, MT. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Miles City, MT.

To leave condolences for the family and read the full obituary please visit Stevenson & Sons Website at: www.stevensonandsons.com