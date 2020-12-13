Elerine Ruth Sequist LaRocque

Elerine Ruth Sequist LaRocque, 89, a cattle rancher from Simms, died of natural causes Dec. 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Elerine is survived by her daughter Pamela (Dennis) Johnson of Billings; two granddaughters, Camille Johnson of Simms and Austrin (Stephen) Martens of Billings. She is also survived by her sister Marie Denning, her cousin Jim Smith, and a cousin Marie Welsh. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Larry Sequist LaRocque, her husband Joseph Lawrence LaRocque, her mother Verna Bloom Sequist, her father Theodore Sequist, her cousin Dave Johnson, and her grandfather Thore 'Gramp' Sequist.

Elerine was born April 2, 1931 in Great Falls to Theodore and Verna (Bloom) Sequist. She was named after family friend Elerine Demers who was crowned Ms. Great Falls. Elerine grew up on the Simms Creek Ranch where they had cattle, sheep, chickens, and turkeys. She graduated from Simms High School and spent her youth on the ranch farming, irrigating, and working livestock. Later, she lived in Great Falls for several years with her husband and two children. Elerine and her family moved back to the Simms Creek Ranch in 1962 to take over from her mother. She and Joe raised excellent cattle and hay on the land that her grandfather homesteaded in 1891.

Elerine was a member of First English Lutheran Church in Great Falls and was a member of the Eunice Brown Chapter #121 Order of the Eastern Star of Fairfield and Moss Agate Chapter #126 Order of the Eastern Star of Billings. For decades she was involved with the Sun River Valley Historical Society, lately serving on the Board of Directors. She was deeply invested in preserving the local history of the communities in the Valley. Elerine was also one of the last surviving members of the Simms Women's Club.

Elerine leaves behind close friends and family in the Valley who provided many years of support and good times. Memorials may be made to the Sun River Valley Historical Society, Box 144, Sun River, MT 59483.