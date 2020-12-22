Menu
Elizabeth Ann Buckley

Elizabeth Ann Buckley

On Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, Elizabeth Ann Buckley, loving mother of three children, passed away at age 80.

Elizabeth was born on Nov. 30, in Anaconda, MT to Mary Phyllis and Robert James Daily. She received a degree in nursing from Carroll College in Helena Montana in 1961, and was a registered nurse for 40 years in Montana and Florida. In 1963, she married Thomas Buckley. They raised two sons, Tom and Scott, and one daughter, Rae Ann.

Elizabeth Ann's passion was helping people whether volunteering, or donating time or money, she always put others first never wanting the attention on her. She was known for her compassion, strong spirit, infectious smile, and her kindness.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Robert, mother, Mary Phyllis, brother Jim, Ex husband Tom, and son Scott. She is survived by two of her children, Rae Ann, and Tom her sisters Bobbie and Nancy, and several grand children, 'dear' cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service is being planned for the spring 2021 in Palm Bay Florida.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was such a wonderful and loving person. I am sorry Rae Ann and Tom for your huge loss! I am sending healing prayers for your families
Karen Huff
December 22, 2020
