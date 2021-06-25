Menu
Elizabeth Louise O'Malley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021

Elizabeth Louise O'Malley

Elizabeth Louise O'Malley, 86, of Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by family.

Louise was born on June 15, 1935 in Townsend, Montana- the daughter of Florence and Frank Brown. She called many places home throughout her lifetime- including Billings, Red Lodge, Hamilton and Helena, Montana.

She married Thomas R. O'Malley in 1951 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Billings, Montana and was the mother of eight children. Louise worked as a dispatcher for the Carbon County Sheriff's department in Red Lodge before moving to Billings where she built a wonderful career working on the New Hope Rehabilitation Floor at St. Vincent's Hospital. Louise was a valued and beloved employee by staff and patients alike. For her tremendous efforts she was recognized as 'Employee of the Year.'

Louise made a difference in countless lives and never met a stranger. She was known for being spunky, lively, fun, patriotic, sharp, and youthful. Louise was a proud Irish-American woman, a cancer-survivor, and a friend to all. Birthdays were always celebrated with a special call from 'Weezie.' She enjoyed attending sporting events, church, family picnics, putting her signature pink lipstick on her grandchildren, reading in the sunshine, and passing along stories of our family history.

Survivors include her eight children Tim O'Malley, Jim O'Malley, Cathy Warner (husband Leo Warner), Richard O'Malley, Pat O'Malley, Barb Conwell (husband Kevin Conwell), Dan O'Malley, and Amy Czajka (husband Pat Czajka). As well as her 26 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren (and counting) and one great great.

She was preceded in death by her parents Florence and Frank Brown, sister Pat Ness, granddaughter Candi Mork, daughter-in-law Sharon McDowell, former spouse Thomas R. O'Malley, and long-time friends Colleen Portwine and Jeannine Vondra. Louise has truly gained her sainthood. She was the rock of the O'Malley family and will be greatly missed by many.

Cremation has taken place, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Saint Patrick's Co Cathedral, 215 N 31st St, Billings, MT 59101.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Patrick's Co-Cathedral
215 N 31st St, Billings, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Twyla and Art Pembroke
July 1, 2021
My prayers are with hershe was fun to work with,will be missed dearly
Jean Youngbauer
Work
June 27, 2021
Always a good friend. Always had time for you. Many happy memories. Rest In Peace, Louise.
Margie and Pat Kelly
School
June 26, 2021
Heaven has another wonderful person.
Donna Payovich
Friend
June 25, 2021
