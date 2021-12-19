Elizabeth (Sis) Johnson Scheafer

Elizabeth (Sis) Johnson Scheafer passed away on Dec. 16, 2021, in Billings, Montana, after a brief illness. She would have turned 102 in Jan. Sis and her twin brother Oscar (Buster) Johnson were born to Frank and Edna Johnson in Killdeer, North Dakota on Jan. 10, 1920.

Mom married our Dad, John and they made their home in Billings, Montana. Their home was a safe place for everyone. They treated all who ended up in their home as part of their family. Mom and Dad loved all of them.

Mom was a stay-at-home mom for many years. She loved baking spudnuts, bread and cookies and was known for bringing her cookie box when visiting family. She was the baker of many cakes for special occasions.

She volunteered for the Garfield PTA and eventually ended up working many years at Garfield school and retiring from Garfield.

Mom loved watching her son and grandkids play sports. She was a big supporter of Legion baseball. The Utah Jazz was her basketball team, she could list the players and coaches.

In her early eighty's mom started golfing. Mom belonged to the Moose Lodge for many years. Her family friend and companion Walt Reichenberg and mom would dance the night away. We are grateful for the Reichenberg family.

Her extended family were her Jazzercise friends. We are so appreciative of them for all the love and support they gave her over the years. Thank you to her sister Bunny and good friend Patty and Lurella for picking her up and taking her to class.

Mom is survived by her children, Gary (Diane) Scheafer of Knoxville, Tennessee, Marlene (Dave) Hughes of Helena, Montana, Sandra (Bud) Heringer of Glasgow, Montana, Karen Robinson of Huntley, Montana. Her sister, Bunny (Bill) Huvaere of Billings, Montana, and her brother Lawrence (Sandra) Johnson of Vancouver, Washington. Grandkids Warren Scheafer, Carrie Flexer, Kayce Koehler, Kevin Kramlick, Lyndee Prill, Jeanette Ricks, Mike Prill, Misty Raup, Jim and Jeff Heringer, Tracy Tamayo, Danny and John Barnett. Twenty-four great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband John, her parents, Sisters Alma and Esther, brothers Marvin and Oscar and stepdaughter Betty Barnett of Chicago, Betty's son Harry, great grandson Nicholas Scheafer.

Due to the COVID surge and the upcoming holidays there will be no formal services. Her 100-birthday party was her celebration of life.

Memorials can be made in moms name to American Lutheran Church, Billings.