Ella Marie Michel

Born to Willis and Marie Haagenson on Oct. 3, 1940, Ella Marie grew up north of Peerless, Montana, the oldest of four children. She graduated from Peerless High School in 1957 and soon married her great love, Wayne Michel.

As a mother to three beloved children, she moved multiple times for her husband's jobs in highway patrol and later car sales, including to Jordan, Billings, Bozeman, and Helena. Wayne and Ella Marie enjoyed boating and teaching their children to water ski and loved the many hours spent on Ennis Lake and Canyon Ferry with friends. They returned to Billings after Wayne's retirement. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and sending postcards to their grandchildren of their travels. Each winter they went south to Arizona, and after Wayne passed, Ella Marie continued the snowbird lifestyle each winter. Ella Marie had numerous friends - from childhood, travels, and jobs - who will miss her cards, calls, and company over coffee.

Her family was the most important part of Ella Marie's life. She spent countless hours with her siblings, nieces and nephews, parents, and extended family, discussing family history and making memories. She most loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known to make clothes, blankets, and pine needle baskets for them. She had many artistic talents, including painting and various handicrafts which are shared across generations. She also enjoyed spending time in her yard caring for her beautiful rose bushes.

Ella Marie passed away peacefully at home in Billings, Montana on Jan. 4, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her parents Willis and Marie Haagenson, cherished husband of over 50 years Wayne Michel, daughter Twila Michel, son Tim Michel, and brother Bruce Haagenson. She is survived by son Terry (Linda) Michel, daughter-in-law Vickie Michel, brother Ben Haagenson, sister Kandy Zanto, five grandchildren Genevieve, Sarah, Whitney, Katie, and Wayne, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Cremation has taken place. No memorial service is planned at this time, per her wishes.