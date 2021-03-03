Menu
Ella M. Sutherland
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Ella M. Sutherland

Ella M. Sutherland, 77, of Billings, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Sutherland of Billings; her three children, Tami Sutherland (Tim) of Pringle, South Dakota, Terry Sutherland (Roberta) of Belgrade and stepson Todd Sutherland (Lori) of Laurel; sister Jeannie Conlon of Pringle; grandchildren Jamie, Zachary, Breana, Christian, David and Travis; and five great-grandchildren.

Ella was born on July 29, 1943, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Eugene and Mary (Pollard) Briggs. She married Bob Sutherland in Buffalo, Wyoming, in 1965. After their marriage, the couple moved to Billings.

An active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, she enjoyed helping with funeral luncheons. She also enjoyed needlepoint and golf. She worked at Wells Fargo Bank and at Billings Clinic in the Call Center.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 328 Shiloh Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church
328 Shiloh Road, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear this news. Baby sat for you for many years. So enjoyed your company over the years. Good friends to my mom and so many memories of fun times on Juneau Drive. Rest my friend until we meet again. Hugs to family
Cindyand Rick Ostermiller
March 5, 2021
Dear Bob and Family, I was so very sad to learn of Ella's death. I always enjoyed her company and her sweet disposition. My heart goes out to you and your family and know she leaves a huge void in all of your hearts. May all your fond memories of her sustain you and may she rest in peace. God bless and keep. Blessings, Ann Dye
Ann Dye
March 5, 2021
Pacer Minerals
March 5, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for all! I enjoyed working with Ella at the clinic and she was a sweet and beautiful woman! God bless!
Lou Anne Schultz
March 4, 2021
Bob and Family, Ella and I worked together at Best Realty. She was a great friend. Such a smile, it lit up a room. We ran into each other occasionally after that. I will miss her ,as I am sure her other friends and you will too! May she Rest in Peace. Vicky Stricker
Vicky Stricker
March 3, 2021
Bob and family. We were neighbors on 30th St. West many year ago and Ella and I used to stand outside and visit when we had a chance. We´re so sorry to hear about Ella´s passing. We´re sure she was loved by many and will be missed. May she Rest In Peace. With sympathy, Laura and Doug Weber.
Laura and Doug Weber
March 3, 2021
