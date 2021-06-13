Menu
Ellis Eugene Kiser
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Ellis Eugene Kiser

Ellis Eugene Kiser died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at his home in Billings.

Gene was born Feb. 22, 1936 at North Platte, Nebraska. He grew up in Green River, Wyoming. Graduated from Green River High School, 1955. Parents: Coy D. and Dorothy Todd Kiser.

I am the oldest of ten siblings: Dena, Shirley (Jerry), Marilyn (Rolland); Deceased: Joan, Linda, Karen, Boyd, Charles, and Dennie. Attended Eastern Montana College of Education Billings, on scholarship for football and basketball. Met my wife, LuElla Mae Faught at a basketball game, married June 7, 1958. Two sons: Tim Eugene and deceased Lary Kent. One granddaughter: Melissa (Zachary); two great-grandchildren: Killian and Knox.

I joined the Billings Police Department in 1961, worked my way up through the ranks. In 1977 I was appointed Chief by Major Leone, approved unanimously by City Council. The Police Chaplaincy Program was started under my administration thanks to many workers on the Department and Pastors. Served 13 years as Chief, retiring in 1990. Moved to Helena, appointed Director of Police Officers Standards and Training. Then appointed as Director of the Board of Crime Control, retiring in 2000. Served as Moderator of First Baptist Church, Helena, and Moderator of First Baptist Church, Billings. I have four passions of life: 1. Love of Jesus, 2. Family, 3. Photography, 4. Wood Working.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday June 19, 2021, at First Baptist Church, corner of Third Avenue N and Division Street in Billings. Condolences may be shared online at smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church
corner of Third Avenue N and Division Street, Billings, MT
I had the pleasure of working with Gene before he became Chief And have nothing but good to say about him. He was a real straight shooter, Excuse the pun. I found out later He had become chief And was very happy and proud and knew he would do a good job. My condolences. He was a good man.
Carol Wardell
Work
June 14, 2021
