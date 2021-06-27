Menu
Elna Mae Gillis

Elna Mae Gillis

Elna Mae Gillis of Talmoon MN, Fort Lauderdale FL, and formally of Billings, passed away peacefully on June 12th in her home in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. surrounded by family.

Born in 1929 in Talmoon MN. She was the middle child of five beautiful girls of Carl and Carrie Ingstad & often said she had a wonderful childhood growing up in Northern Minnesota. She loved School, her Church and her family.

She married William D. Gillis in 1952 & enjoyed 60 years of marriage with him, having five children, Steven, Debbie, David, Peter and Jeffrey, and loved seeing her nine Grandchildren as well as her great Grandchildren.

Living several years in Colorado, then moving to Montana, together Elna and Bill built their retirement home in the early 1980's on the property she was raised on. Enjoying nearly 40 years in her beautiful 'North Woods Home'

After her husband passed in 2012 she spent several years in her home before living with one of her sons in Florida where she enjoyed many fun and interesting adventures, but always looked forward to her return in May to her North Wood home to celebrate her birthday with family & friends, enjoy her beloved rhubarb and lilacs, and feed the humming birds.

A family reunion is being planned for spring of 2022 to celebrate her life and all the lives she touched so dearly.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Steve...my dear friend...I am so sorry. Godspeed to you and your family. Much love!
Linda Hartman Heinle
July 4, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my prayers Steve
Kathryn Waitman
July 4, 2021
Mom you will forever be in our hearts our visits to Talmoon we´re always memorable...especially for me (Michelle) the mosquitos loved me!!! And we always loved hearing your stories of you growing up there with your sisters...give them and Dad a big Hug for us! Love & Miss you
Dave & Michelle
Family
June 27, 2021
