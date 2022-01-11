Menu
Elroy E. Ammon
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Elroy E. Ammon

Feb. 13, 1935 – Jan. 4, 2022

He was born to Theodore and Paulina (Weber) Ammon in Gackle, North Dakota.

Elroy was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale, and sisters Leona Hams and Della Cupp. He is survived by his wife Laureen, sons Kenneth Ammon and Russell Ammon, daughter Sandra Maust, granddaughter Tabitha Smail (Dan), and grandson Shane Maust.

Per Elroy's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

www.cfgbillings.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 11, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
