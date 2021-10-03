Elsie Kolstad

Elsie Kolstad passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born Jan. 19, 1924 in Duluth, MN, to Edward and Helen (Krueger) Simpson.

Baby Elsie was transported home from the hospital in a covered wagon, kept warm with hot stones, to the family farm near McGregor, MN, where she lived until graduating high school in 1941. That same year she enrolled in journalism at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. After graduation in 1944, she moved to Billings to work as a journalist for the Billings Gazette. In 1950, she married Charles Kolstad, a Gazette Printer. Together, they enjoyed their free time hiking and camping in Yellowstone Park, and the Beartooth, Big Horn, and Crazy Mountains, and vacationing in the Western U.S. and Alaska.

In 1951, Elsie began a career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs until her retirement in 1980. Elsie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. After Charles passed in 1989, she dedicated her time to grandchildren, gardening, and walking with her dog.

She was preceded in death by her sister Jessie and four brothers, Bill, Edward, Jim and Dave.

Elsie is survived by her son Jerry (Teresa), grandchildren Aimee (Andy), Jessica, Camila, and Gonzalo, great grandchildren Iris, Andreas, Tristan, and Bastian, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 11am at Smith Downtown Chapel. Interment at Mountview Cemetery.