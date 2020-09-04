Elsie Maria Hudson

We lost our beautiful mother Sept. 1, 2020 to be reunited with loved ones waiting for her in heaven. Mom was born on April 25, 1927 to Herman and Hilma Sippola in Red Lodge, MT. She was the youngest of eight children. She was married to Gerald E. Hudson on July 17, 1948. They were married for 33 years until his death on August 24, 1981. There were four children in this union; Bonnie O'Donnell of Elk Grove, CA, Linda Guckeen, Lester Hudson and Donna Hudson all of Billings. She also had seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren (One deceased) and two great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Mom worked for Western Union for 26 years only retiring after the closure of the Billings office. She started during the years when ticker tape was used. She then went to work at the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office retiring a second time after 10 years.

Mom was a gentle, kind and generous lady who was loved by everyone who knew her. She always had the coffee pot on and a full cookie jar with homemade cookies for anyone who happened to visit.

Thank you to all the staff at St John's Lutheran Home, Fischer Cottage. She loved you all and we know you loved her too. She really enjoyed sharing her favorite chocolates with everyone coming into her room. For now, we are left with our wonderful memories until we are together again.