Erick S. Krueger

A man of quiet dignity, Erick S. Krueger joined the angels on March 8, 2021. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Rollin and Norma (Ennis) Krueger, Erick spent most of his life in Billings. He was a devoted husband to Janice, beloved dad to Brent and Mark, and best buddy with his three grandsons, Griffin, Mason and Landon.

Erick joined the Navy reserves and spent two years on active duty. Following his honorable discharge, he obtained a degree from MSU Billings and continued his education in art at the University of Montana. An opportunity to work in his chosen field in partnership with his brother, Don, led Erick to open and operate Aztec Printing and Graphic House.

After many years in design and print sales, Erick retired to enjoy a quiet life with his family, his dogs, the New York Times and many good books.

Erick was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Don and Albert. He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons Brent (Jill) and Mark (Jennifer); grandsons Griffin, Mason and Landon; and his two dogs, Bo and Daisy. His extended family will miss him every day.

Private family services are planned at St Pius X on Thursday, March 11.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite pet rescue organization or St Pius X parish.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

Soar with the angels, Erick, until we meet again.