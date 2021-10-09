Erik George Peternel

Erik George Peternel born Dec. 30, 1984 in Panguitch, Ut passed away suddenly on Sept. 13, 2021.

Survived by his father George Peternel, mother Vicki Pedler, stepfather Mike Pedler, brother Glenn Wells, sisters Carrie Von Ravensberg, Linda Heiss, Karin Peternel and his twins Liam and Mila.

He has family in Nevada, Utah, Montana, Alaska, Idaho and California. He holds fond memories of his young childhood but he spent most of his life here in Billings, MT. His childhood was filled with memories with his older brother Glenn, his sister Carrie and many childhood friends. He had so many stories to tell of living in the heights, his 'old stomping grounds.' Some of his oldest friends, share some of his fondest memories with him growing up. Erik wanted to be a police officer, when he grew up, he liked to dress up and pretend that he was although life had a different path for Erik.

Erik was well known for helping anyone in need. It didn't matter if he knew you or not, he would stop everything he was doing to lend a helping hand, and for that, he was a gift to many people. He enjoyed family, bonfires, camping, bowling, and music. Erik owned his own roofing and siding company. Pro Edge Roofing and Siding. He built his business from the ground up and was passionate about his work. He loved being able to provide for other families. He took pride in his work. In 2020 Erik was blessed with twins. He wanted to be a father his whole life, so this gift meant so much to him.

Erik had a very close relationship with God. His soul is right where it should be, in heaven. He was loved by many and he will be dearly missed. Services will be held at Harvest Church Oct. 15, at 2pm.