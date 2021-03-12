Menu
Rev. Ernest Allan Larsen
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Rev. Ernest Allan Larsen

With God leading the way, the good fight has been completed, the race is finished, and Ernie's faith has been fulfilled. Rev. Ernest Allan Larsen, 87, of Roundup, MT passed away on Feb. 6, 2021 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00am at Zion Lutheran Church, Roundup, Montana. Live streaming will be available.

Ernest was born in Underwood, Iowa on January 16, 1934. He graduated from Wartburg Seminary as a Lutheran pastor in 1963. Ernest was married to Joann Hundtofe on June 4, 1960. Ernest worked as a Lutheran Minister for 36 years. He served in parishes in Westby, MT, St. Maries, ID, Roundup, MT, Osborne, KS and Mankato, KS.

He enjoyed gardening, word finds, playing games and spending time with family. Ernest is survived by spouse Joann Larsen, Children Pamela Carter (Duane), Steven Larsen (Kim), Chris Larsen (Amy), Rachel Boden (Scott), John Larsen, and Dan Larsen. He is survived by 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one brother and many nieces and nephews.

Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Carrie Larsen, brothers Orville, Norman and Stanley, two infant sisters, Helen and Phillis, and granddaughter Kristie Carter. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Christikon Lutheran Bible Camp. Well done good and faithful servant.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Roundup, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathies and love to you, Jo, and your family.
Onalie Ikier
March 15, 2021
my deepest condolences on the loss of such a great man! I shall be forever be grateful for him and his lovely wife for their unconditional love and devotion to taking in my immigrant family from Laos over 42 years ago.
Martha Whitfield
March 14, 2021
My heart goes out to and your family. Ur dad is in paradise now. God Bless All of You
Pattie Meyer
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about Ernie. I loved visiting with him and you, Joann when I checked your blood pressures at the senior center. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. God bless you. Sincerely, Sharon
Sharon Peterson
March 12, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the entire family. He was a very kind man and he and Jo raised some very kind children as well. Glenn & Dorothy
Dorothy Goffena
March 12, 2021
So very sorry for the loss of Pastor Ernie. Loved having him as our pastor. Hugs & prayers for you, Jo, & all your family.....
Jeff & Nance McDonald
March 12, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers go out to Ernies Family and Jo I Love You
Sandra Crane
March 12, 2021
