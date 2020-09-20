Erwin D. Dunbar

Erwin D. Dunbar was born in Custer, MT to Stephen Watson and Mary (Loretta) Fraser Dunbar on May 2, 1930. He died of cancer, August 27, 2020 at the age of 90.

The youngest of four 4 boys, he grew up in Custer and graduated from Custer High School. Erwin was a delegate to the first Boys State in the state of MT. He enjoyed sports from an early age, both participating in and watching. He went to work for the Northern Pacific Railroad at the age of 16. In June of 1949 Erwin went to work for the Montana Department of Transportation. He was then drafted into the Army, serving from 1951 to 1953, and was honorably discharged. Upon returning to Montana, Erwin returned to work for the MDT and eventually retired after 42 years of service. Erwin was proud to belong to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees AFL-CIO Union of which he was elected state president.

Erwin met Helen Marie Michaelis on April 2, 1953 at a dance at the Four Stars Night Club in Billings, the same night Erwin returned from military service. On June 6, 1953 they were married and along came their eldest son, Erwin Donald followed by their second son, Tom. The family was transferred to Bridger, MT where their third son, Joel and daughter, Laura were soon to follow.

In Bridger, Erwin was active in the United Methodist Church, Golden Eagle Masonic Lodge, Bridger Volunteer Fire Department and was chairman of the school board. Erwin was active in Boy Scouts starting as a Cub Master before moving on to become a Scout Master. Erwin was honored as Scouter of the Year in 1969.

In 1974 Erwin took a promotion with the MDT and the family moved to Bozeman where he stayed active in Boy Scouts with Troup 679 and the Masons with Gallatin Lodge #6. He received a 50-year Masonic pin on Dec. 6, 2015 of which he was very proud. Erwin loved to see young people succeed and helped with the Gallatin Lodge #6 Bikes for Books program. Erwin loved to play card games, especially cribbage. He enjoyed gardening and sharing his wealth of knowledge with his family.

Erwin is survived by his wife, Helen of 67 years; sons, Erwin Donald of Missoula, Tom (Patti) of Billings, Joel (Jean) of Belgrade; daughter, Laura (Joe) Smith of Bozeman and adopted son, Bob (Terri) Temple of Helena; eight grandchildren, David Dunbar of Helena, Stephanie (John) Young and Dan (Bowling) Dunbar of Longmont CO, Adam (Kendra) Dunbar of Manhattan, Megan Dunbar of Bozeman and Brad (Brandi), Travis and Matthew Smith of Bozeman, along with three great grandchildren, Hunter (Brad Smith), Liza and Edy Young. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Betty Strobbe, Vivian Michalies; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Kathleen Michalies all of Billings, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A remembrance of Erwin's life will be held in the Spring. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.