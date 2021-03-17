Esther (Behm) Pewitt

On March 15, 2021, Esther (Behm) Pewitt was lifted out of her wheelchair and transported to heaven in the arms of the Lord.

Esther was born in Tacoma, WA, on Dec. 26, 1925 to Henry and Katherine (Thiel) Behm, and joined two older siblings. The family then moved to Laurel, Montana, which became their permanent home.

At the age of five, Esther contracted polio. Her doctor informed her parents that she would not live to be older than thirteen years old. However, she defied the experts and celebrated her 95th birthday on Dec. 26, 2020!

On Sept. 19, 1948, Esther married Joseph Howard Pewitt in Laurel. To this union were born Patricia Irene and Barbara Aileen. Howard and Esther enjoyed 66 years of married life until Howard's passing on Feb. 6, 2015. Howard worked for the railroad for many years and Esther was a bookkeeper at J.C. Penney in Laurel. After they couple retired, they enjoyed camping, fishing, and sapphire hunting. Many beautiful pieces of jewelry were crafted from their sapphire hunts and became beautiful gifts.

Esther was an excellent cook and made the best pies as well as chocolate chip and Snickerdoodle cookies, which she loved to share with others. She loved playing bridge and pinochle and made many lifelong friends. She loved spending time with her family and never forgot an anniversary or birthday.

Following the loss of her beloved Howard, she was determined to remain independent in her own home. In spite of being in a wheelchair and experiencing reduced hearing and vision from two strokes, she stayed in her own home and maintained it beautifully until her death. Esther was an incredibly strong and courageous woman who was loved by all those knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard, sister Clara (Behm) Getz, brother Robert Behm, and numerous relatives and friends. She is survived by daughters, Patricia 'Patti' Denson (Tim) and Barbara Pewitt; granddaughters Alisia (Dee) Teter and Miranda (Allen) Perkins; grandsons Gregory Amos and Tom Denson, as well as 13 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 18th from 7-9 pm and funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Friday, March 19th at Smith Funeral Chapel in Laurel.