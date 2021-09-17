Ethel Elizabeth (Williams) Finley

Jan. 29, 1933 – Sept. 10, 2021

Heaven gained a beautiful soul on Friday, Sept. 10. Ethel passed away peacefully in her home with loving family by her side. Ethel was born in Sheridan, Wyoming and grew up in Decker, Montana where her family homesteaded. She completed high school in Lodge Grass, Montana. After moving to Billings she married Steve Two-Two Sr. and soon after had her son John. When John was a toddler, Ethel traveled with him to Germany to be with Steve. There she was able to have adventures to amazing places while also working for the US Government as a secretary. While in Germany, she had her second son Steve Jr. After returning to the States with her two sons, her marriage to Steve Sr. ended.

She later married Gordon. She moved to his beautiful ranch in Custer, where she openly and wholeheartedly blended her two boys with his five kids, and took them all in as her own. Along with helping on the ranch and raising children, she was the secretary at the Custer school. Later in life, Ethel and Gordon were blessed with their "happy little accident" Ron. Upon selling the ranch Ethel and Gordon moved to Absarokee, where she worked as a secretary for a lawyer. She enjoyed painting and working on crafts. She was actively involved in the church and the Red Hat Ladies. After retirement she traveled with Gordon to Mesquite for the winters. She was Activity Director and Joke Teller Extrodinaire at Desert Skies Resort for the next 30 years. Ethel always had plenty of room in her heart for everybody that came into the family. No one was treated differently or loved less than her own. She was the glue that held her large blended family together. She always had time and an open chair for anyone who needed advice from the matriarch of our family. She will be missed by all.

Ethel is preceded in death by her parents William and Goldie, first husband Steve Two-Two, husband Gordon Finley; sons Joseph Two-Two, Randy Finley, Steve Two-Two; grandson John Finley, brothers William and Everett, and sisters Audrey and Marjorie. She is survived by sister Shirley Schenderline; sons John Two-Two, Ronald (Teresa) Finley; stepchildren Diane Finley, Andrea (Robert) Aughinbauh, Craig (Lucinda) Finley, Lisa Finley, and daughter-in-law Berta (Randy) Finley. All of which she considered "her" kids. A legion of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which were all her favorites.

Ethel's services will be held Monday, Sept. 20 at 2pm at the Community Congregational Church in Absarokee, Montana. Coffee will be served immediately following the service.