Eugene T. Anderson

Eugene T. Anderson died March 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings, after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; son Garry; and grandson Eric.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (John) Prestrud; his son, Robert Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by his beloved poodle, Cindy.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.