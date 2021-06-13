Menu
Eugene T. Anderson
Eugene T. Anderson

Eugene T. Anderson died March 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings, after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; son Garry; and grandson Eric.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (John) Prestrud; his son, Robert Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by his beloved poodle, Cindy.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP Gene...enjoyed the 4 wheeling days with you.
Angela and Dennis Waldron
Friend
June 14, 2021
