Eugene T. Anderson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Eugene T. Anderson

Eugene T. Anderson died March 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings, after a short illness.

Gene (or Geno as he liked to be called) was born on Aug. 29, 1932, in Denver, to Oscar and Edna Anderson. He had one sibling, his sister, Elaine Anderson Coffman. At an early age, Gene moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he was raised and educated. In 1952, Gene married Margaret Barnes. This marriage was to last over 65 years until Marge's passing in 2018. Together, Gene and Marge raised three children: Garry, Peggy and Rob.

Gene worked in road construction and spent much of his life packing up the trailer and following the crew to many towns all over Wyoming. In 1964, Gene and Marge settled in Billings, where he would return for the weekends. Eventually, he landed a job in Billings and was able to be home every night. He retired from JTL when he was 65 and went to work for Westate as a consultant. His time as a consultant was his most satisfying and rewarding work; the family heard many times that he wished he was still working there.

After retirement, Gene and Marge spent precious time traveling in their RV. Even though the work before and after a trip was exhausting, they loved traversing the U.S. visiting friends and family. This is where some people were able to meet the ever-elusive 'Vacation Gene.' He was up for anything - even babysitting a 3-month-old great-granddaughter all on his own so that Marge could spend time shopping with her granddaughter.

His passion was his Jeep and driving it with his 4x4 buddies. He would ask: 'Do you know what Jeep stands for? Just Empty Every Pocket.' At the time of his passing, 'Ruby,' as he called her, was in line at the shop to get more work done. He dreamt of installing hand controls that would allow him to continue off-roading even though he could no longer drive.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; son Garry; and grandson Eric.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (John) Prestrud; his son, Robert Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by his beloved poodle, Cindy.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 28, 2021.
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time. I hope that the promise in 1 Thessalonians 4:14 can bring comfort. Knowing that there's a hope for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring.
J.
April 14, 2021
My dad, LeRoy Wetch, worked with Gene at Midland Materials until he became disabled in `78. Gene and Marge remained friends with my parents until their passing in 2017. They were both gentle and kind people. My parents and I valued their friendship. Blessings to your families.
Lisa Wetch Williams
March 29, 2021
I first met Gene & Marge through the Rimrock 4X4 Club. I was always happy to see them when we went onto a trail ride. Gene was very instrumental in the progression of the 4X4 club and being one of the club´s original founding members. An inspiration to all members, Gene was tough and determined and held his ground. We´ll miss you old friend. Rest In Peace now and say hello to Marge for me.
Tim Steiner
March 29, 2021
Gene was a big part of the development of the Westate service department. Reid learned a lot about crushers from him. We really enjoyed seeing him at the company Christmas parties long after he retired. He always had something funny to say that put a smile on our faces. He always was a part of the work family long after retirement.
Sali Armstrong
March 29, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. It was our pleasure to meet Gene and Marge shortly after Maggie was born. God bless.
Rusty and Kathy Stafford
March 28, 2021
I worked with Gene and Rob when I worked for United Industries at Transport Inc. He was always a nice man. We would talk about Jeeps and he was always saying he would help me put power steering in it. I´m so very sorry for your loss.
Kevin Johnson
March 28, 2021
