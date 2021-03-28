Eugene T. Anderson

Eugene T. Anderson died March 9, 2021, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings, after a short illness.

Gene (or Geno as he liked to be called) was born on Aug. 29, 1932, in Denver, to Oscar and Edna Anderson. He had one sibling, his sister, Elaine Anderson Coffman. At an early age, Gene moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he was raised and educated. In 1952, Gene married Margaret Barnes. This marriage was to last over 65 years until Marge's passing in 2018. Together, Gene and Marge raised three children: Garry, Peggy and Rob.

Gene worked in road construction and spent much of his life packing up the trailer and following the crew to many towns all over Wyoming. In 1964, Gene and Marge settled in Billings, where he would return for the weekends. Eventually, he landed a job in Billings and was able to be home every night. He retired from JTL when he was 65 and went to work for Westate as a consultant. His time as a consultant was his most satisfying and rewarding work; the family heard many times that he wished he was still working there.

After retirement, Gene and Marge spent precious time traveling in their RV. Even though the work before and after a trip was exhausting, they loved traversing the U.S. visiting friends and family. This is where some people were able to meet the ever-elusive 'Vacation Gene.' He was up for anything - even babysitting a 3-month-old great-granddaughter all on his own so that Marge could spend time shopping with her granddaughter.

His passion was his Jeep and driving it with his 4x4 buddies. He would ask: 'Do you know what Jeep stands for? Just Empty Every Pocket.' At the time of his passing, 'Ruby,' as he called her, was in line at the shop to get more work done. He dreamt of installing hand controls that would allow him to continue off-roading even though he could no longer drive.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marge; son Garry; and grandson Eric.

Gene is survived by his daughter, Peggy (John) Prestrud; his son, Robert Anderson; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by his beloved poodle, Cindy.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.