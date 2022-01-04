Evelyn Rose Rolshoven

Evelyn Rose Rolshoven was born to parents Harry and Rose Kary on Aug. 17, 1931 in Dickinson ND. She passed on the calm snowy eve of Christmas 2021 while sleeping peacefully at The Willows in Red Lodge MT.

Surviving sons are: Curtiss Fleck (Carol), Red Lodge MT; Carson Fleck (Sheryl), Bismarck ND; Byron Fleck (Sharlene), Cotton MN. Byron's twin, Bradley drown at age six.

Siblings preceding her in death were: Joe (Katy), Madge Schnell (Steve), Adam (Jane), Leo (Katsy) and Jerry (Phyllis).

