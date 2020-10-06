Florence Herauf Cole

Florence Herauf Cole, 92, passed away at home on Sept.30, 2020 with family at her side.

Florence was born in South Heart, ND on June 11, 1928 to Anton & Florentine (Kilwein) Herauf. She was raised on the family farm along with 14 brothers and sisters. Florence spent her days helping her parents and if she had a minute to herself, she would be found with her nose in a book.

After graduating high school, she received her teaching certificate from Dickinson State College. She moved to Red Lodge, Montana and lived with her sister and began her teaching career. Shortly after moving she met her future husband.

She married Frank Cole Jr. in June of 1950, and they had three sons; twins, Tim & Tom and the youngest Frankie. They lived on the Cole Homestead until moving to Red Lodge Creek in 1968 and into Red Lodge in 1994.

Florence taught at many schools in the area; two little country schools Jackson and Luther, and 5th grade in Red Lodge until 1992. When Florence wasn't teaching during the week, she and her husband would be traveling around the county building up their auctioneering business. After retiring from teaching for over 40 years, she and Frank put all effort into the Auctioneering business and would hold sales all over the south-central part of the state. During this time, they also built a very prominent cleaning business in Red Lodge.

Florence loved her time volunteering at the Senior Citizens Center in Red Lodge. She made many cherished friends and always spoke very dearly of them.

Florence is survived by her three sons; Tim, Tom (Donna) and Frank (Judy). Three grandchildren; Hannah (Lyndon) Smith, James (Abbie) Cole and Maureen (Brian) Hanna. Three great-grandchildren; Jaylee Rae and Chett James Cooper Smith and Adley Cole Hanna.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Frank and her grandson Joseph Cole.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at St. Vincent's and Beartooth Billings Clinic or taking such wonderful care of Florence.

Memorial Services for Florence are planned for a later date.