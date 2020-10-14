Floyd Antone Maack

Floyd Antone Maack AKA Tony, Dad, PaPa or dumbshit passed away peacefully Oct. 10, 2020. He was born to Ernie and Kay Maack on Dec. 13, 1940. He married Tootie Heller on April 25, 1965. Many talents and occupations filled the time Tony spent here. His proudest and most loved passion was making PaPa's Candy. Besides his many talents, he had many places he called home: Hardin, Melstone, Harrison and Worden, MT.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Kay Maack. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Tootie Maack, daughter Tammy (Brian) Bunnell, Wyatt, (Dani), Cooper, Chase, (Neikka), Brooklyn, Payten, his son Toby (Darbi) Maack, Taelyn, Layla, his sisters Janie (Bill) Brown, Tubby (Ray) Peterson, Deb (Dewey) Bruland, and extended family.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at St. Vincent hospital that took care of Tony. Memorial service is Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:30 pm at Faith E Church in Billings or can be seen at faithe.org