Floyd Witt

Floyd Witt, 92, a retired real estate broker, of Havre, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Floyd's life will be held in the spring. His family has suggested memorial donations be made in Floyd's memory to the Spokane Shriner's Hospital for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, or the Havre Elks' Scholarship Fund, PO Box 910, Havre, MT 59501.

