Floyd Witt
1929 - 2021
1929
2021
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home
Floyd Witt

Floyd Witt, 92, a retired real estate broker, of Havre, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Floyd's life will be held in the spring. His family has suggested memorial donations be made in Floyd's memory to the Spokane Shriner's Hospital for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204, or the Havre Elks' Scholarship Fund, PO Box 910, Havre, MT 59501.

Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Floyd's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 11, 2022.
