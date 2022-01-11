Frank Kestner, Jr.,

Frank Kestner, Jr., 77 of Billings, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.The Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, both at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view Frank's Tribute Page and read the full obituary. The services will also be Livestreamed on Frank's Tribute Page. Call Heights Family Funeral Home with any questions.