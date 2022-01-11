Menu
Frank Kestner Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
733 West Wicks Lane
Billings, MT

Frank Kestner, Jr.,

Frank Kestner, Jr., 77 of Billings, passed away Jan. 7, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.The Rosary will be recited at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, both at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view Frank's Tribute Page and read the full obituary. The services will also be Livestreamed on Frank's Tribute Page. Call Heights Family Funeral Home with any questions.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Rosary
3:00p.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
MT
Jan
11
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT
Jan
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
226 Wicks Lane, Billings, MT
Jan
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bernard's Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Heights Family Funeral Home & Crematory
