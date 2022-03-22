Frank P. Thatcher

1923-2022

Frank Phillip Thatcher, 98, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. John's United Care with Hospice in Billings, MT. He died of pneumonia and a staph infection in his blood stream. He was born Dec. 3, 1923 in Rapelje, MT. The son of Joseph and Dortha Thatcher, he grew up with five brothers and four sisters on ranch and farmland in Absarokee, Park City and Billings.

Frank proudly served nine years with the US Air Force during and after WWII. He married Erma Stemler while in the service and returned to Billings with his wife and daughters after his discharge. He worked for Lynch Flying service and then for many years as a pilot for the US Bureau of Reclamation, retiring in 1979.

rank loved flying, gardening, listening to music, watching baseball and NASCAR races on TV, tinkering with gadgets and walking miles with their little dogs. He enjoyed being a member of the American Legion Post in Park City and helping with Veteran's Day and Memorial Day activities. He attended the Methodist Church in Park City for many years and enjoyed the Senior Center social life.

Frank and Erma loved traveling all over the United States and visiting family in their RV. In later years after Erma passed away, Frank could be seen walking with his favorite dog, Korky, near where he lived at Aspen View in Billings. He lived the last few years of his life at St. John's Chapel Hill and Moorberg Cottage assisted living.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Erma; his parents; all nine brothers and sisters; grandson John and great-grandson Daniel.

He is survived by his daughters, Karen Langworthy (Baird) and Audrey Thatcher, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staffs at St. John's United, the Moorberg and Hanson Cottages and St. John's Hospice for their very good care of our Dad and Grandpa.

A family graveside service will be held on Friday, March 25th at Rosebud Cemetery in Absarokee, MT at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: American Legion, PO Box 443, Park City, MT 59063. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings.