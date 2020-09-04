Frank W. Ferguson

Montana artist Frank Ferguson (aka SIRQ) gently exited this dimension Sept. 3, 2020 after a long battle with COPD.

Frank was born in his father's homeland, Grenada, Mississippi, Jan. 31, 1947, to Wayne and Josie Ferguson, who both saw service in World War II. After their chicken house burned down, killing all the hens and only the big mean rooster surviving, the family moved north that winter to Roundup, Montana, his mother's hometown. Frank attended Roundup schools, graduating from high school in 1965.

Frank attended MSU in Bozeman, and received his BS degree in Chemical Engineering in 1970. He held summer jobs for Texaco in eastern Montana, Colorado and Casper, Wyoming. Following graduation, he journeyed to Pittsburgh, and after surveying the local workplace, 'a cloud-covered glass lab surrounded by slag pits,' he declined industrial job offers and returned to Montana driving his aunt's 1956 Buick Roadmaster that had been in storage for ten years. The car shed fragments of decomposed rubber all the way until he rolled into Billings on Christmas Day 1970 and reunited with his girlfriend, nursing student Christine Knutson, at Deaconess Hospital.

Frank enrolled at Eastern Montana College and earned a BA in Art in 1973. A show of his paintings followed at the Clark Mansion in Butte. After graduating, they moved to Seattle for her work as a Registered Nurse. Frank painted an exterior building mural and taught art classes for the Seattle City Parks Department. Weary of the chaos of the Arab oil embargo crisis that was crippling Seattle, they returned to Montana, got married and settled in Bozeman where Frank pursued his Masters of Fine Art degree. They parted ways in 1978.

Frank was an active player in the international 'Mail Art' network of the 1970s under the artist name Sirqworks. Frank hosted and international correspondence art show that was exhibited at MSU's Exit Gallery in 1978. He exchanged avant-garde graphic and poetic correspondence with participants all over the world and his work was exhibited in over 100 shows of that genre. He maintained a lifelong interest in Dadaism, performance art and conceptual art.

In 1978, he came to Billings and joined HKM Engineering, where he worked on land planning, right-of-way, utilities and other projects until retiring in 2009 due to declining health. He met his future partner Tommie Schmidt at Yellowstone Art Center where she was a docent in 1988.

While in Billings, he had a one-man show at the Yellowstone Art Center in 1982, as well as individual shows at EMC and the Castle Gallery, Hart-Albin store windows, the EMC Student Union and 'Le Mans,' an outdoor sculptural installation in Butte. Above the old Casey's Golden Pheasant, he staged Audio REM, using multiple slide projectors flashing images accompanied by music performed by a live jazz quartet. Frank was a resourceful and innovative designer, craftsman and builder, and a prolific creator of distinctly original art projects infused with insight and humor. He leaves a rich legacy of unique works.

His permanent collection of paintings, drawings, sculpture, art shows, collage, postcards, one-of-a-kind bird houses and photography can be viewed online at https://www.deviantart.com/frank-ferguson.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michie, his father, Waynor and mother Josephine Oset Ferguson.

He is survived by Tommie Schmidt, his partner of 32 years, her son, Alan, her daughter Stephanie and husband Steve Moss; Frank's sister Kathleen and her husband John Bobinski, and his nephews and niece, Matthew, Adam and Eileen Bobinski.

Special thanks to Theresa and the nurses from St. John's Hospice for their kindness and attentive care.